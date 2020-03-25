Britain toughened its approach to the coronavirus outbreak after estimates of the number of people who would need invasive mechanical ventilation in intensive care doubled, a top epidemiologist who advised the government said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: ECB’s Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off ‘coronabonds’ issue – officials - March 25, 2020
- Exclusive: India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn – sources - March 25, 2020
- UK changed its approach after ventilator demand estimate doubled, doctor says - March 25, 2020