UK Cloud Services Provider Deploys Veeam and Cloudian Storage Solution for Ransomware Protection and Office 365 Backup

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that Central Technology Limite d (CT) , a leading UK cloud services provider and Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), has introduced new ransomware protection and Office 365 backup services built on Veeam software and Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform. The new service offerings will enable CT’s customers to meet their evolving data protection needs, as data volumes, malware threats and user demands continue to increase.

Ransomware Protection Through Data Immutability

CT provides managed services, cloud and business continuity solutions to a broad base of customers that includes legal, manufacturing, charitable organizations and professional services clients. Recognizing the growing ransomware threat—most recently manifested by hackers capitalizing on the surge in remote working—CT wanted to offer these customers robust ransomware protection-as-a-service.

To provide the foundation for this service, CT turned to Veeam and Cloudian. The two companies have partnered on an Object Lock solution that makes backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This data immutability ensures availability of an uninfected copy for quick, reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.

Complete Protection for Office 365 Data

In addition to its new ransomware protection offering, CT has introduced Secure Cloud Backup for Office 365 that leverages Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and Cloudian HyperStore. A fully managed service that provides comprehensive backup and replication, this new data protection offering includes unlimited storage and retention for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams and OneDrive for Business.

With CT’s Secure Cloud Backup for Office 365, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 backs up business-critical Office 365 data directly to HyperStore, providing a fast, secure disk-based data protection solution for CT’s customers. This includes protection from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps, thereby ensuring business continuity—all at up to one-third less cost than the largest public cloud backup services.

“Enhancing our Veeam environment with Cloudian reflects CT’s commitment to employing best-of-breed technology to help our customers protect their data in an ever-evolving world,” said Christopher Barr, technical director at CT. “As our new ransomware and Office 365 backup services demonstrate, Cloudian’s limitlessly scalable and highly cost-effective object storage is a key element of our ability to expand our business and deliver greater value to our customers.”

“It is exciting to see this joint solution helping with the challenge of ransomware threat and other increasing data protection demands,” said Dave Russell, vice president, Enterprise Strategy, at Veeam. “We’re delighted to see CT taking advantage of this collaboration to offer new services and the resulting peace of mind to its customers.”

