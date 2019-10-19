UK Conservative lawmaker Duncan Smith says time to get Brexit done

Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said he would be voting in favor of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s European Union divorce deal on Saturday saying it was time to get Brexit done.
