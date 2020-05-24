UK Conservative lawmakers call on PM’s adviser to quit over lockdown drive

Lawmakers from Britain’s ruling Conservatives Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England during the coronavirus lockdown.
