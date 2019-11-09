UK Conservatives put $1.5 trillion price tag on Labour opposition plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party said the opposition Labour Party would spend an extra 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over the next five years if it wins power in an election on Dec. 12, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
