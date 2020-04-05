UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson

UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London who has helped shape the government’s response, said on Sunday.
