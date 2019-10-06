UK could be flexible on details of Northern Ireland veto, customs plan

Britain is open to some flexibility on the proposed mechanism that would allow lawmakers in post-Brexit Northern Ireland to decide whether the British province remains in regulatory alignment with the European Union, its Brexit minister said.
