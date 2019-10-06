UK could move on ‘mechanism’ of Northern Ireland consent

Britain is open to some flexibility on the mechanism that would allow lawmakers in Northern Ireland to decide whether the British province remains in regulatory alignment with the European Union, as set out in London’s latest Brexit proposals, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.
