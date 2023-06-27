WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has been awarded an additional $46.2 million in its UK High Court case against Lenovo, increasing the total that must be paid to InterDigital to $184.9 million.

The Court agreed with InterDigital that Lenovo should pay interest on the original sum of $138.7 million that it was determined Lenovo must pay, in an earlier decision this year, for a license to InterDigital’s portfolio of 3G, 4G and 5G patents.

In addition, the UK’s High Court has granted both parties permission to appeal certain aspects of the judgment.

“We welcome the Court’s careful consideration of this case and its decision to award InterDigital interest to increase its initial award to $184.9 million, as well as granting us permission to appeal,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “Our significant long-term investments in fundamental research and innovation in wireless and video technologies continue to benefit an increasing wealth of industries and consumers alike, including Lenovo and its customers.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1716