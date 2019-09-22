UK court will not rule on Monday morning on PM Johnson’s suspension of parliament

The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.
