UK faces food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit: Times, citing official documents

Britain will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, jamming ports and requiring a hard border in Ireland, official government documents leaked to the Sunday Times show.
