Higher borrowing costs and slump in demand contribute to 17th consecutive month of contractionBritain’s factories started the year on a weaker footing after 17 consecutive months of contraction, as higher borrowing costs and a slump in demand took their toll.Factory output fell by more than expected in December after a drop in orders from domestic and export clients, according to the latest snapshot from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.