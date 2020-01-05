UK foreign minister Raab spoke to Iraqi leaders to urge deescalation of tensions

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he had spoken to Iraq’s prime minister and president to urge a deescalation of tensions in the region following the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States.
