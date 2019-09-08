UK government not doing enough over Brexit deal, ex-work and pensions minister says

Britain’s former Work and Pensions Secretary, Amber Rudd, said on Sunday she had not seen enough work put in to trying to secure an EU exit deal, and that no formal Brexit negotiations were taking place.
