Britain’s government will look at all options to get Brexit done, including those suggested by other parties, if the main opposition Labour Party rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid on Monday for a new election, a Downing Street source said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK government will look at other options if early vote bid fails: source - October 27, 2019
- Iraqi intelligence paved way for Baghdadi raid: intelligence official - October 27, 2019
- Bodies of three men, three women found along with purported body of Baghdadi: rebel commander - October 27, 2019