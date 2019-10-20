UK is going to leave the EU by Oct. 31: Gove

Brexit will happen by October 31, British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday, despite lawmakers forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter on Saturday to the EU requesting a delay.
