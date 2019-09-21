UK Labour deputy leader survives bid to oust him over Brexit

The deputy leader of Britain’s Labour Party survived an attempt to oust him over Brexit on Saturday after party chief Jeremy Corbyn moved to defuse a row that threatened to overshadow the party’s bid to show it was ready for power.
