UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
