UK Labour Party could agree Brexit deal in weeks: finance chief McDonnell

Britain’s opposition Labour Party could agree an alternative Brexit deal with the European Union within a matter of weeks, the party’s finance policy chief John McDonnell said on Sunday, adding he expected the government’s deal to be rejected.
