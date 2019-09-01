British lawmakers opposed to no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowing Britain to crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, the opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire along Lebanon border - September 1, 2019
- UK lawmakers against no-deal Brexit to bring forward legislation - September 1, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters target airport but planes keep flying - September 1, 2019