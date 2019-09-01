UK lawmakers opposed to no-deal Brexit to bring forward legislation

British lawmakers opposed to no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowing Britain to crash out of the European Union on October 31, the opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said.
