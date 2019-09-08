UK lawmakers to ask for emergency Brexit debate on Monday: ITV

British opposition lawmakers are due to request an emergency debate in parliament on Monday to try to force the government to publish a no-deal Brexit planning document and make Prime Minister Boris Johnson adhere to law, an ITV correspondent said.
