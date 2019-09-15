UK Liberal Democrat leader says her party will not support any Brexit deal

Britain’s Liberal Democrats party leader Jo Swinson said on Sunday there was no Brexit deal that her party would vote for in parliament, saying her priority was to stop Britain leaving the European Union.
