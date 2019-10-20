Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was behaving in a childish way by sending two letters to the European Union, one requesting a delay to Brexit and one saying he did not want an extension.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK is going to leave the EU by Oct. 31: Gove - October 20, 2019
- UK opposition Labour’s Starmer: Johnson should have sent one letter to EU - October 20, 2019
- British lawmaker Letwin says: PM Johnson will probably get Brexit deal through - October 20, 2019