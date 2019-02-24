Parliament must try to “restore some commonsense” to Brexit in a vote later this week, a lawmaker from the main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday, proposing changes to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump raises hopes of trade deal on final day of U.S.-China talks - February 24, 2019
- UK parliament must restore common sense to Brexit: Labour lawmaker - February 24, 2019
- Condemnation of Venezuela’s Maduro grows after troops block aid - February 24, 2019