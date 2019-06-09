UK PM candidate Gove open to short Brexit delay if deal is close

Michael Gove, a candidate to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would be prepared to delay Brexit for a few days or weeks beyond the current exit date of Oct. 31, if Britain was close to signing an exit deal with the European Union.
