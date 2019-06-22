UK PM favorite Johnson reiterates desire for October 31 Brexit

Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next British Prime Minister, reiterated his desire to leave the European Union in October with or without a deal as he avoided questions at a campaign event on Saturday about a police visit to his home.
