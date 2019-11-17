UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win a majority.
