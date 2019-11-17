UK PM Johnson pledges to end Brexit uncertainty, says it has paralyzed economy

Britain’s Conservatives will deliver Brexit and end the uncertainty and confusion that has “paralyzed” the economy if they are re-elected next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell business leaders on Monday.
