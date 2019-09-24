UK PM Johnson says “cautiously optimistic but still cautious” about Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was cautiously optimistic but still cautious about reaching a Brexit deal as he met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
