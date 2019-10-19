UK PM Johnson says hopes this is the moment to get Brexit resolution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped lawmakers would go ahead with a vote on Saturday on the divorce deal he struck this week with the European Union and this would be the moment Britain would get resolution over Brexit.
