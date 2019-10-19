UK PM Johnson says there’s little appetite in the EU for further delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident he had secured the best possible deal to leave the European Union, warning parliament there was little appetite in the bloc for any further delay.
