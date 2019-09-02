UK PM Johnson threatens election ahead of Brexit battle in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicitly warned lawmakers on Monday that he would seek an election if they tied his hands on Brexit, ruling out ever countenancing a further delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union.
