UK PM Johnson told Tusk: We leave EU on October 31 whatever the circumstances

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain would be leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 whatever the circumstances, a British official said on Sunday after the two met at a G7 summit in France.
