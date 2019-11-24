UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives on 41%, Labour 30% in Survation poll

Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party narrowed by three points in a Survation poll reported by a journalist on Sunday, with 41% of respondents saying they would vote Conservative compared with 30% for Labour.
