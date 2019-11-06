British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election campaign launch got off to a poor start on Wednesday, when his party chairman was forced to defend distributing a doctored video clip of a rival Labour Party politician.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK PM Johnson’s party under fire for doctoring Brexit video clip of rival - November 6, 2019
- Some Nigerians blame government, not religious leaders, for shocking school abuses - November 6, 2019
- SoftBank’s Son humbled after Vision Fund’s $8.9 billion loss - November 6, 2019