UK police charge man with human trafficking offenses in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offenses as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.
