SALISBURY, England (Reuters) – British police have identified more than 200 witnesses and are looking at more than 240 pieces of evidence in their investigation into a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK police identify over 200 witnesses in nerve agent attack:minister - March 10, 2018
- UK police looking at 240 pieces of evidence in nerve agent attack: minister - March 10, 2018
- EU, Japan start push for exemptions from Trump tariffs - March 10, 2018