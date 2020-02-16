UK post-Brexit rules to ‘turn off tap’ of low-skilled foreign labor

Britain will “turn off the tap” of foreign, low-skilled labor and require all skilled workers wishing to come to the country to have a job offer and meet salary and language requirements as it sets post-Brexit rules from next year.
