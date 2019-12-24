UK Queen stresses reconciliation after bruising Brexit year

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a year in which the tortuous Brexit process aggravated deep divisions in Britain.
