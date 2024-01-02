Stanlow operator Essar stopped all imports of Russian fuel in 2022 but has arrangement with LitascoThe owner of one of Britain’s biggest oil refineries has extended a loan facility with an arm of an oil company founded and part-owned by a Russian billionaire who is under sanctions.Essar Oil (UK), which owns and operates the Stanlow oil refinery on Merseyside, stopped all imports of Russian fuel in 2022, in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading…

