Britain remains a long way from agreeing a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree departure terms with the European Union, a Downing Street source said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide - October 12, 2019
- Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to U.S. - October 12, 2019
- UK remains a long way from Brexit deal: Downing Street source - October 12, 2019