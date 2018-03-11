LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will respond “appropriately” if a foreign state is found to have been involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England a week ago, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK says to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy - March 11, 2018
- China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening his grip on power - March 11, 2018
- RWE goes green in mega deal to sell Innogy to E.ON - March 11, 2018