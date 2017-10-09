UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by ‘high risk’ governments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by “high-risk” governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.
