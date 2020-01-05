UK urges Iraq to let its soldiers remain in Iraq: PA Media

Britain has urged Iraq to allow its soldiers to remain and continue to fight against Islamic State after Iraq’s parliament backed a government proposal to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, the PA Media agency reported.
