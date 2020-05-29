UK, US, Australia and Canada scold China over Hong Kong law

The United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada criticised China on Thursday for imposing a new security law on Hong Kong that they said would breach the 1984 Sino-British agreement on the former colony and threaten its freedoms.
