UK wants to ‘slowly and cautiously’ ease lockdown to restart economy: minister

The British government wants to slowly and cautiously restart the economy, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday ahead of a televised address from the prime minister to set out plans to begin easing the coronavirus lockdown measures.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus spread accelerates again in Germany - May 10, 2020
- Lockdowns pile job losses and hunger onto Syrian refugees’ plight - May 10, 2020
- Iran says United States yet to respond about prisoner swap - May 10, 2020