Windy conditions expected to sweep across the UK with up to 20cm of snow on highest ground in ScotlandSome Eurostar and Southeastern trains were cancelled on Saturday morning due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International.Strong gusts were on the way as parts of the UK braced for snowy weather and travel disruption during the last weekend of the year. Continue reading…
