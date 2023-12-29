New Year’s Eve revellers told to prepare for near-freezing conditions as parts of UK recover from Storm GerritGusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) are expected to batter the coasts of southern England and Wales this weekend as other parts of the UK continue to recover from the ravages of Storm Gerrit.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the south-east, south-west, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday, New Year’s Eve. Continue reading…

