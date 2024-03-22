It’s a little late in 2024 to compose an “in and out” list.
Baby reveals are apparently in. Swag is in. So are press-on nails.
The outs? Supposedly podcasts. (Really?) Mullets (I thought they already were). Vaping.
Congress is usually behind the times. So, that’s why it took Capitol Hill until spring to craft an “in and out” list. It’s a pretty short list.
SPEAKER JOHNSON TELLS REPUBLICANS CAMPAIGNING AGAINST EACH OTHER IN PRIMARI
